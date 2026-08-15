Camera fix and warehouse checkout: Patch 1.18.00 for Crimson Desert is here.

Pearl Abyss continues to refine "Crimson Desert" and delivers noticeable quality-of-life improvements with update 1.18.00. Besides new knowledge categories, the focus is primarily on camera targeting and the gold pouch in your camp.

More order in the menu and a fully stocked warehouse

The largest chunk of content concerns The knowledge system has been updated. There's now a dedicated category for quest knowledge, divided into eight subcategories such as main quests, factions, and skyscapes. Players who have already completed the corresponding tasks will have the entries credited retroactively. No more tedious rework required.

At the same time, Pearl Abyss is giving the camp economy a boost: research will no longer cost you silver coins from your own pocket, but will instead draw directly from the camp's funds. A long overdue step that saves you money. Furthermore, you no longer need to hunt certain animals to gather knowledge about them. Picking them up is sufficient. This saves time and protects wildlife.

Camera focus is finally adjustable

The most significant gameplay change concerns the lock-on camera. Three modes are now available in the options: Manual, Semi-auto, and Auto. Players who were previously bothered by the right stick being blocked when an enemy was locked on can now freely or restrictively adjust the field of view.

The technical issues have also been resolved. The exploit involving stacked goods of up to 100 units is now gone. Additionally, there are graphics fixes for weaker graphics cards when FSR or XeSS frame generation is enabled, and smoother camera movements at low frame rates.

Pearl Abyss is making the right adjustments. Instead of half-baked gimmicks, they're providing solid fixes for the annoying issues that have plagued the game since its March release. The knowledge update brings structure, and the new camera settings eliminate the frustration of close-quarters combat. The game runs more smoothly. This is exactly what a patch should do.

Which camera setting will you use from now on when locking on – will you keep it fixed on the target or will you adjust manually?