No end for PlayStation discs: Sony DADC only expects a decline.

Sony's disc division, DADC, has clarified that the production volume for PlayStation discs will decrease by 10 percent by January 2028. Reports of a production drop to just one-tenth of previous levels were apparently based on a translation error.

The disc remains, except for PlayStation?

The worldwide headlines about the end of optical media at Sony were based on a misinterpretation of a statement by Sony DADC CEO Dietmar Tanzer. The remaining production is not falling to 10 percent, but rather the production volume is only shrinking by a moderate 10 percent.

Sony has clarified that physical media for PlayStation systems can continue to be pressed in significant quantities even after the January 2028 deadline. Reorders for games released before this deadline remain guaranteed by the manufacturer.

However, this does not apply to games released from January 2028 onwards, and we also don't yet know if the PS6 will have a disc drive.

Own press shops as a strategic burden

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden arranges The situation surrounding disc manufacturing is examined in relation to competitors. While Microsoft outsources the production of Xbox discs to external certification companies, Sony operates its own manufacturing facilities, such as the plant in Thalgau, Austria.

This infrastructure ties up capital. As long as Sony doesn't license manufacturing to specialized third-party providers, the company bears fixed costs that directly impact profit margins when sales figures decline. But this is precisely where the risk lies. Layden speaks of a potential "brand impact." Companies could make a decision where the calculations look excellent on paper—but ultimately damage the brand in the long run.

A passion for collecting meets business administration calculations

Physical media fulfill a specific function in gaming culture that purely digital platforms cannot replicate. Collector's editions with steelbooks or figurines are directly linked to the physical distribution channel.

Decisions to reduce physical production capacity are based solely on spreadsheet calculations aimed at increasing efficiency. Purely focusing on cost savings on the balance sheet carries the risk of permanently damaging brand value with key customers.

A 10 percent decline in production signals a controlled market adjustment rather than a flight from the physical market. The supply of discs will not disappear abruptly for the time being, but manufacturing costs per unit are rising steadily despite declining overall production volumes.