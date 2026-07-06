No discount despite digital store: Why Sony & Co. charge 80 EUR

Sony will almost completely cease production of physical PlayStation media from January 2028. This means that the next generation of consoles will be forced to switch to a purely digital ecosystem without a used market, where prices will remain fixed at €80.

The elimination of Blu-ray discs, plastic cases, and global logistics significantly reduces distribution costs for publishers. However, this has no effect on pricing in the PlayStation Store, which remains fixed at the current price cap. Sony has already unequivocally clarified this just a few weeks ago, unequivocally clarified.

Consumers mistakenly assume that digital distribution must inherently be cheaper. This is a misconception. Pricing in the modern gaming market is not based on production costs, but on the maximum price customers are willing to pay.

The profit margin behind the data stream

Mass production of a double-layer Blu-ray disc costs well under one euro. When you factor in the case, paper inlay, and transport to retailers, the physical value chain for an 80-euro title accounts for only a single-digit percentage.

Publishers and platform operators will retain these savings entirely. While digital sales do incur ongoing costs for server infrastructure, bandwidth, and content delivery networks, these costs are negligible. Even with an extremely large data transfer of 100 gigabytes, Sony only incurs a fraction of the sales price to deliver the data to the user. The profit margin in the PlayStation Store remains enormous for Sony. That's the reality.

The 30 percent margin as a subsidy tool

Sony justifies its standard 30 percent revenue share in the PlayStation Store by pointing to substantial infrastructure and industry support costs. This was stated by Christian Svensson, VP of Second and Third-Party Content Ventures at SIE, TheGameBusiness. According to him, the platform holder currently supports around 10,000 developers and publishers.

Five internal teams handle tasks ranging from providing free development kits and marketing to direct funding. This console generation, Sony funded over 120 projects outside of its well-known "Hero" programs in China and India. Third-party publishers therefore do not pay Sony separate download fees per gigabyte. The ongoing costs for the data stream are fully included in the standard commission. Sony is thus strategically using its high digital revenues to maintain its own ecosystem.

Even the whiny complaints of users, who bravely refuse to accept that the price isn't printed on the plastic, don't help. The idea that a missing disc box would automatically lead to halved prices simply doesn't hold water in a closed store where competition exists only as a nostalgic memory.

And why the fuck will games be $80 if there is no distribution to brick and mortar stores or physical discs? All this shit a scam — SithLordTrell (@iTrap4TheHokage) July 1, 2026

The end of traditional price competition

The decisive factor for the high digital price remains the lack of competition on the platform. In physical retail, electronics stores and online retailers undercut each other to free up warehouse space. As a result, disc prices often drop significantly a few weeks after release.

This market mechanism doesn't exist in the PlayStation Store. Sony holds an absolute monopoly there and dictates prices and discount cycles. Furthermore, without a physical drive, the ability to lend or sell used games is eliminated.

Consumers pay for the convenience of direct downloads, while simultaneously accepting the permanent loss of ownership rights. We have already addressed the urgent need for legal reform of digital property rights to restore user control over personal game libraries in a previous article, most recent column. The issue has been outlined in detail. However, until legislation catches up with technological reality, Sony continues to set the terms without meaningful resistance.

The transition to a purely digital market by 2028 appears at first glance to be a strategic gain for Sony, but a loss for the gamer. The 30 percent store fee goes directly toward securing the platform and retaining developers, while the end customer bears the full price without the advantages of the physical market. Anyone who wants to play on PlayStation from 2028 onward will have to accept the store's price-fixing. There are no alternatives.