No turning back: Why Sony must not back down on the disc phase-out

The protest against the end of the optical drive is emotionally understandable, but commercially irrelevant. A quick capitulation by Sony due to the current social media frenzy would be a far bigger mistake and a fatal signal for the future.
The illusion of digital democracy
Sony has remained stubbornly silent for a week.Critical comments currently dominate PlayStation's channels. Under new trailers, the debate is no longer about the software itself, but about the supposed end of ownership, collector culture, and freedom of choice on Xbox, YouTube, and Instagram.
Petitions are gathering signatures, dissatisfied gamers are announcing hardware boycotts. Sony is at a critical juncture. Anyone now demanding that management reverse its long-standing course due to public pressure is misunderstanding market mechanisms.
A capitulation would have far-reaching consequences beyond the disc debate. It would create the fatal impression that fundamental corporate decisions can be overturned within a few days by a sufficiently large digital shitstorm. This must not happen.
Business trumps nostalgia
Such far-reaching decisions aren't made spontaneously on a whim. They are the result of years of analyzing digital sales figures, calculating capacities and logistics costs, and planning for future hardware cycles that will define an entire decade. Anyone who thinks Sony took this step lightly underestimates the magnitude of this decision.
Conversely, this doesn't mean the Japanese are infallible. The company's biggest weakness is the arrogant communication vacuum they've perfected over years. A week of radio silence might prevent new posts from immediately getting lost in the flood of comments. But in the long run, simply ignoring problems solves nothing. Those who merely ignore customers only exacerbate the situation. Sony shouldn't even have to keep this a secret: the figures from recent years speak for themselves. Anyone who refuses to acknowledge this is living in a fantasy world.
Transparency instead of defiance
Sony doesn't need to change course, but simply and painfully expose the reality. The community demands it. Answers regarding digital long-term archiving and the PlayStation Store's price dictatorship. These concerns are real. But the protesters must also understand the precedent a forced retreat would set.
When a corporation abandons its entire infrastructure at the slightest outcry, every strategic decision loses its substance. The parallels to the regular PlayStation Plus price increases are striking. Each time, the internet erupted in a furor for weeks, boycott calls dominated the forums, and the service's demise was predicted.
The reality? The expected wave of cancellations never materialized; subscription numbers, at best, stagnated briefly at a high level, while revenue per user skyrocketed. The gaming community loudly threatens resistance, but ultimately caves in at the checkout. Consumers have every right to voice their criticism and sign petitions. In the end, however, in a functioning market, money is the deciding factor.
Whether the company's plan succeeds isn't determined by sentiment on X or Instagram. What matters are the sales figures for purely digital hardware. Only when customers actually refrain from buying in stores will the true impact of the protest become apparent.
Until then, Sony must keep its cool and not abandon its prepared structure for fear of a backlash. What it needs to deliver are facts and communication worthy of the name.
Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the author's personal opinion and are not necessarily universal. They are intended to stimulate discussion.
You don't have to give in. Either it works or it doesn't. Time will tell.
Whether Sony backs down depends on their wallets, because that's their real-life bubble that matters. Don't want that future? Cut off their funding instead of maintaining fanboyism; that's the only thing that will work.
Manuel Lenhart, what are those few disc-dealing idiots supposed to take away from Sony? Financially, it's not such a dramatic chunk of money as you all think. Sony plans years in advance, and those who don't play along will be back in faster than you'd like. They'll let you starve, and that's a good thing. 🫵🏼☝🏼
Skill Maik's statement "A few" is fundamentally wrong. Sony and Microsoft have also been educating people with their subscription models for years, so you can all continue to obey them.
Time will tell how consumers react. The market is realigning itself, and we have to decide which path we want to take. For me, as a collector, consoles will then be history. If I want to play something new, I'll still have my PC, provided it's available for PC. Gamers who primarily bought digitally will just have to swallow the bitter pill and carry on. Sony reserves the right in its terms and conditions to delete any account that has been inactive for 36 months. Sony will be happy about that; it's how they keep people engaged. The next question will then be: who will still be able to afford this hobby in the future? Physical media on discs leads to a monopoly, and the next step is the downfall of gaming because greed knows no bounds. Then the wheel starts turning again. We can all be excited; it won't be boring. 😇
Why not a compromise? Not without discs in 2028, but starting with the next console. Then everyone would be "prepared".
Timo Mayr, that's from the next console onwards ^^
Timo Mayr, and what would that change? It's been announced "early" enough now... or do you need to mentally prepare for it for 7 years?
Timo Mayr will be there from the next console onwards, as the PS6 is scheduled to be released in 2028.
Well, that would be RIP PlayStation. And those who go through with it will still be losing billions of dollars.
Brock Eddie, all those who are complaining now will still end up with one anyway.
Brock Eddie That's why I only have a digital console 💯
Brock Eddie, no, it wouldn't be the end of the world. Don't you think Playstation expected this? They know what happened to Xbox in 2013.
That's exactly what they planned and intended. As things stand, they're going through with it. GTA 6 alone has given them enough confirmation.
40 million sales in one day for a digital-only game. Many PlayStation 5 (and Xbox) units sold despite the new prices.
Sven Bachmann, you haven't understood. You should just take a step back and simply refrain from commenting! There are statistics that prove that the majority of games available for physical purchase are indeed purchased physically. Why has PS been quiet for a week? Because they didn't anticipate the backlash!
No disc, no me.
They are expected to incur endless losses with their "master plan".
André Foerster, nobody will miss you. Hopefully, they'll let you starve to death.
They're absolutely right. The future is moving towards digital, end of story. We had the same drama when cassettes and VHS tapes were phased out 🙄 There are always a few complainers.
Dennis Goetz, whether or not discs are abolished is, in my opinion, relatively irrelevant. Yes, many people now only buy digital. But back in 2013, Sony released a video when Microsoft was trying to enforce strict DRM, which sounds like a complete joke today. Sony will face the same fate on their platform as Apple. They will eventually have to allow third-party sellers. Aside from the fact that without discs, used games will be completely eliminated. No, Sony currently has a monopoly on their platform when it comes to pricing. The sale of keys through third-party providers like Amazon Key itself, etc., would have been blocked by Sony as early as 2019. PlayStation users are not in for a rosy future in the coming years.
Chris Samuel Hadrock, therefore it's absolutely great that Sony is going down this path 👌🏼 because Sony has been fighting (and winning) in court for years to exclude third-party providers (key selling sites) with the argument that there is a used CD market and therefore no monopoly exists.
They're now undermining this argument themselves, which means it will be more difficult, or even impossible, to use it in court 😉 This means third-party providers will return in the long run, and that's a good thing. Unfortunately, most people online just parrot whatever they think they're right without having properly informed themselves ☺️
Dennis Goetz, you're comparing apples and oranges; if there are no more discs, there will be no more competition in Playstation games, only the Playstation Store.
Let's wait and see until the PS6 comes out and nobody buys this thing.
PlayStation is Sony's most important brand and they can't afford a flop.
YES, maybe not YOU, Sony can easily do without a few whiners here in Europe 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💪🏻
The future is digital
Otto Ottosen, it's nice when people always use AI for research 👌 By the way, use it sometime and you'll find that 85% of the statistics are really nonsense, especially since the Insomniac leak already disproved that most games in the single-player sector are sold physically 🤷♂️.
Aside from the subscription items, which are also included in the 85%, are you aware that this includes all games, even the 99-cent AI garbage games that trophy hunters have bought in droves?
So, let's take 10 games as an example, one of which is a physical copy costing €80 and is AAA at best, and then 9 games for 20 cents each when the AI garbage is discounted (which it often was). Then it's said that 10% were sold physically and 90% digitally 🤣 Great statistic to cling to, right?
And millions of them were bought, even in dozens of different versions.
If Sony were to remove all of that, the figure of 80 or 85%, which apparently varies from person to person, would look completely different.
Michael Schöls: No one can really be that stupid and buy a 1000-game console just to take out a subscription (e.g., Sony+) 🤦🏼♂️🤣
In the future, you can simply invest directly in a good PC. Components are upgradeable.
Jan Steitz, sure, why not? I have my gaming PC here and still buy three consoles every time 🤷🏼♂️ Oh well. Either you can afford your hobby, or if you can't, find a cheap new hobby 🤷🏼♂️
Jan Steitz, yes, me. I have a PC, I have a Playstation, I have a Switch 2.
I'll also buy a PS6 🤷
Michael Schöls, enough people will buy this thing, and you will too eventually. I bet!
Michael Schöls: This thing will sell out just as quickly as any other PS console.
Michael Schöls: Buy yourself a new version of Windows, you won't get it on disk anymore either.
It used to be XBOX vs. PSX.
Now it's PSX vs. PSX. A sad community that you wouldn't necessarily want to have anything to do with.
I'm out for the future too 🥳🥳🥳 Let's see what happens when the PS6 pre-orders collapse.