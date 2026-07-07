No turning back: Why Sony must not back down on the disc phase-out

The protest against the end of the optical drive is emotionally understandable, but commercially irrelevant. A quick capitulation by Sony due to the current social media frenzy would be a far bigger mistake and a fatal signal for the future.

The illusion of digital democracy

Sony has remained stubbornly silent for a week.Critical comments currently dominate PlayStation's channels. Under new trailers, the debate is no longer about the software itself, but about the supposed end of ownership, collector culture, and freedom of choice on Xbox, YouTube, and Instagram.

Petitions are gathering signatures, dissatisfied gamers are announcing hardware boycotts. Sony is at a critical juncture. Anyone now demanding that management reverse its long-standing course due to public pressure is misunderstanding market mechanisms.

A capitulation would have far-reaching consequences beyond the disc debate. It would create the fatal impression that fundamental corporate decisions can be overturned within a few days by a sufficiently large digital shitstorm. This must not happen.

Business trumps nostalgia

Such far-reaching decisions aren't made spontaneously on a whim. They are the result of years of analyzing digital sales figures, calculating capacities and logistics costs, and planning for future hardware cycles that will define an entire decade. Anyone who thinks Sony took this step lightly underestimates the magnitude of this decision.

Conversely, this doesn't mean the Japanese are infallible. The company's biggest weakness is the arrogant communication vacuum they've perfected over years. A week of radio silence might prevent new posts from immediately getting lost in the flood of comments. But in the long run, simply ignoring problems solves nothing. Those who merely ignore customers only exacerbate the situation. Sony shouldn't even have to keep this a secret: the figures from recent years speak for themselves. Anyone who refuses to acknowledge this is living in a fantasy world.

Transparency instead of defiance

Sony doesn't need to change course, but simply and painfully expose the reality. The community demands it. Answers regarding digital long-term archiving and the PlayStation Store's price dictatorship. These concerns are real. But the protesters must also understand the precedent a forced retreat would set.

When a corporation abandons its entire infrastructure at the slightest outcry, every strategic decision loses its substance. The parallels to the regular PlayStation Plus price increases are striking. Each time, the internet erupted in a furor for weeks, boycott calls dominated the forums, and the service's demise was predicted.

The reality? The expected wave of cancellations never materialized; subscription numbers, at best, stagnated briefly at a high level, while revenue per user skyrocketed. The gaming community loudly threatens resistance, but ultimately caves in at the checkout. Consumers have every right to voice their criticism and sign petitions. In the end, however, in a functioning market, money is the deciding factor.

Whether the company's plan succeeds isn't determined by sentiment on X or Instagram. What matters are the sales figures for purely digital hardware. Only when customers actually refrain from buying in stores will the true impact of the protest become apparent.

Until then, Sony must keep its cool and not abandon its prepared structure for fear of a backlash. What it needs to deliver are facts and communication worthy of the name.

Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the author's personal opinion and are not necessarily universal. They are intended to stimulate discussion.