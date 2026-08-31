No exclusivity guarantee for The Elder Scrolls 6: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma dodges the question

Microsoft's platform strategy for "The Elder Scrolls 6" remains completely open. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, speaking to the BBC at Gamescom, refused to make a concrete statement regarding the role-playing game's console exclusivity, merely commenting on the question of Xbox prioritization with the platitude that it was a nice game.

Strategic rejection of clear exclusive rights

Microsoft is avoiding making a firm commitment. The statement from the head of Xbox is part of a vague information policy the company has pursued since acquiring Bethesda. While titles like "Starfield" were initially released exclusively for Xbox, Microsoft continues to cater to the multiplatform market with releases like "DOOM: The Dark Ages" and "Fallout 76." The company remains in the same strategic ambiguity regarding "The Elder Scrolls 6."

Sharma stressed The goal is to expand Xbox into one of the world's largest platforms. Exclusive content such as "Gears of War: E-Day" or "Clockwork Revolution" serves as a driving force, but according to management, it must remain within the framework of a healthy overall business.

The financial return on a multiplatform release on PlayStation directly competes with the desire to retain users within its own ecosystem. Unlike Sony, where purely single-player experiences generally remain console exclusives and service games are released for PC, Xbox's leadership rejects a strict separation by genre or game mode.

Development focus without a release horizon

"The Elder Scrolls 6" is the top priority for Bethesda Game Studios internally. Despite the wave of layoffs within the company, development on the main project continues without interruption. However, a release date has not yet been set.

Microsoft is keeping open the option of monetizing Bethesda's next major title on PlayStation hardware as well. For now, this means that consumers are no longer required to own an Xbox console to play the upcoming single-player RPG.