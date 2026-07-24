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Kingdom Come Salvation: Trademark registration suggests multiplayer spin-off

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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An EUIPO trademark filing reveals Kingdom Come Salvation from Warhorse Studios. What online features and details the trademark find reveals for players.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royale Edition

A trademark registration with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) reveals the name of Warhorse Studios' next project: Kingdom Come Salvation. The chosen Nice classification explicitly includes online matchmaking and networking elements.

Trademark registration with the EUIPO secures names and network clauses.

The Prague-based development studio Warhorse Studios is registering a new trademark through the same law firm as for its predecessors. registerThe listing is titled "Kingdom Come Salvation" and includes the corresponding logo graphic. Warhorse has thus provided visible proof of the announced spin-off of the series. The studio is officially remaining silent.

In addition to the usual standard categories for computer game software, the registration application contains specific clauses for online game brokerage services. These refer to matching services, network features, and interactive online services. This is no coincidence. Those registering purely single-player titles can skip these legal sections.

Not a sequel for Henry, but a focused spin-off

Warhorse Studios is simultaneously working on two major projects for publisher Plaion. Besides one Open-world role-playing game set in the Lord of the Rings universe The spin-off of the Bohemian saga is scheduled for release before March 2028. Salvation is therefore not a full-fledged "Kingdom Come 3". It is a spin-off.

Rumors of a co-op or multiplayer format within the franchise have been circulating since its announcement in the spring. The trademark discovery now provides legal backing for this scenario. The historical setting in 15th-century Bohemia offers ample opportunity for mercenary battles or joint exploration. Until now, Warhorse has stuck to uncompromising single-player RPG systems. That could change.

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A trademark isn't a finished game, but rather a legal stake in the ground. The registration confirms the existence of "Kingdom Come Salvation" and shows that Warhorse is planning with network structures. Anyone expecting a purely single-player medieval experience should prepare for further experimentation. We'll have to wait and see.

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