Kingdom Hearts 4 has a release date: Disney shows gameplay, anime series and Coco world

Disney and Square Enix made a firm commitment at D23 in California: Kingdom Hearts 4 will be released in late 2027 and will receive a direct spin-off as an anime series on Disney+. New details have also been revealed today.

After years of radio silence and the first sign of gameplay this summer, there are finally firm facts about the future of the series. The footage shown from D23 not only brings fresh gameplay footage, but also sets the framework for the coming years.

Anime series and Pixar debut

The announced anime series is being produced in direct collaboration with series creator Tetsuya Nomura and the team at Square Enix. It is slated to air on both Disney+ and the Disney Channel. Plot details are still scarce, but the style closely follows the main series.

"Ready for a new adventure? An original 'Kingdom Hearts' anime series, inspired by the popular video game franchise, is coming soon." The company announced.

In the game itself, after Quadratum, the journey takes place in a completely new Disney world: Pixar's Coco makes its debut. Early scenes show Sora sporting a fitting look alongside Miguel and Héctor in the Land of the Dead, complete with a new Keyblade and battles against Heartless.

The newly shown footage immediately makes it clear how powerfully this crossover style is igniting once again. Sora encounters Miguel and Héctor in the realm of the dead, receives a completely customized Keyblade design, and fights his way through the colorful streets in his usual action-packed style.

The theme of forgetting and "final death" strikes precisely the dark, melancholic chord that fans love so much about the main series. Disney isn't just providing a backdrop; they're using the film's actual lore to inform the story. It's a perfect fit.

Ready for a new adventure? 💛 An original Kingdom Hearts anime series inspired by the beloved video game franchise is coming soon to @DisneyChannel and @DisneyMore pic.twitter.com/ZJMl3LS4yr - Disney (@Disney) August 15, 2026

Release end of 2027 & Switch 2

The most important fact for everyone waiting: "Kingdom Hearts 4" is officially scheduled for late 2027, making it a potential next-gen release. Important for Nintendo fans: The action RPG will also be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 from day one.



The end of 2027 finally provides some clarity. Coco's integration fits perfectly into the universe's atmosphere. Whether the anime series will be relevant to the gameplay or merely serve as a supplement remains to be seen.

Grab yourselves Coco-World in a playful way, or would you have preferred to see classic Disney classics in the game?