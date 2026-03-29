Kingdom Hearts 4: Nomura hints at news for the 25th anniversary

To mark Kingdom Hearts' 24th anniversary, Tetsuya Nomura announced that the team is working towards the 25th anniversary in 2027, making new information about "Kingdom Hearts 4" unlikely until next year. This means that information about the next main installment remains scarce, even four years after its initial announcement.

Following the official cancellation of the mobile spin-off Missing Link, Square Enix's resources are primarily focused on the next major milestone. To mark the 24th anniversary of the PS2 original, Nomura released new artwork of Xehanort, accompanied by the statement: “We are doing our best on the way to our 25th anniversary."

This wording is typically used in the industry to indicate that significant announcements or even a release window are reserved for the coming calendar year. For the community, this means another test of patience, as concrete details about "Kingdom Hearts 4" have been lacking since the first trailer in April 2022.

Long development cycles as standard

The current radio silence is not unusual for the franchise, but it is strategically risky. Six years passed between the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 3 (2013) and its release (2019), including a switch from the in-house Luminous Engine to Unreal Engine 4.

At "Kingdom Hearts 4Square Enix is ​​relying on Unreal Engine 5. While the switch to the latest iteration of Epic's graphics engine promises technically advanced features like Lumen and Nanite, it often extends pre-production time because workflows need to be adapted. The cancellation of Missing Link also demonstrates that Square Enix is ​​currently systematically scrapping projects with low chances of success in order to protect its core franchises.

Objectively speaking, Nomura's statement is a polite form of stalling. The focus on the 25th anniversary marks 2027 as the next relevant milestone for the franchise. Technically, it's hoped that the extra time will be used to fully utilize Unreal Engine 5, rather than wasting time with a late engine switch, as happened with its predecessor. Anyone hoping for news in 2026 should lower their expectations.