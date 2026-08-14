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Kingdom Hearts at D23: Will we finally get new information about Kingdom Hearts 4?

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Kingdom Hearts will be featured in the D23 livestream on August 15th. Read all the information about the rumors regarding new worlds and the exact times for Germany here.

Kingdom Hearts 4 teaser

Disney is giving Kingdom Hearts its own livestream panel at D23 on August 15th. While rumors about new worlds or adaptations are swirling, gamers are primarily waiting for a real sign of life from the fourth installment.

Insider DanielRPK is stirring up the rumor mill just before the event starts. According to his leaks, the... D23 An announcement is in the air. Perhaps Square Enix will include Pixar's Coco as a new world in "Kingdom Hearts 4". A TV series or a movie for Disney+ is also possible. So far, there's no concrete evidence. Pure speculation.

Disney will broadcast the panel called “Deep Dive into Kingdom Hearts” live on YouTube on August 15 at 16:30 p.m. PT. For us in Germany, that means getting up in the middle of the night: It starts on August 16th at 1:30 am. Officially, those in charge are keeping quiet. No advance details, no confirmed gameplay snippets. Typical Square Enix.

Why the panel matters to players

Since the announcement trailer for "Kingdom Hearts 4," there's been almost complete radio silence. The community is starved for actual gameplay and concrete facts. A mere recap of the series' history would disappoint fans. Understandably so. Anyone sitting in front of their screen at 1:30 in the morning wants to see gameplay, not marketing spiel.

Whether Disney and Square Enix can live up to expectations remains to be seen. The franchise is huge, but gamers' patience is finite. A world reveal like this... Coco That would be nice, but it's not enough. We need a release window.

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The stream is only worthwhile for die-hard night owls who want to soak up every rumor live. As long as Square Enix doesn't show any concrete gameplay of Sora in Quadratum, expectations will remain subdued. Nice teasers don't get us anywhere. We want to play.

What do you think: Would you rather have a Pixar world like Coco Are you excited for Kingdom Hearts 4, or does the series cry out for a film adaptation in your opinion?

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