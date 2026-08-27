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Kingdom Hearts IV: Coco's world is getting huge

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Kingdom Hearts IV features a vast Coco world brimming with verticality. The script is twice as long as its predecessor. All the details on the 2027 release!

Kingdom Hearts 4 Release

The world of "Coco" was among the first areas developed for "Kingdom Hearts IV." It serves not only as a visual backdrop but also focuses heavily on exploration and verticality. In short, it's going to be huge, as a recent interview reveals.

Parallels in the story

The decision to use the Pixar universe was made extremely early on. Sora is trapped in Quadratum and trying to return home. This mirrors Miguel's journey in the Land of the Dead. The intertwining of their fates forms the emotional foundation. Tetsuya Nomura wanted this world in the game from the very beginning, according to the [source/publication name]. Famitsu.

Co-director Yasushi Yasue emphasizes the city's enormous scale. Players move freely in three dimensions, climbing upwards or zipping through low-lying alleyways. Attractions and new movement options noticeably increase mobility. The level design feels more three-dimensional than in previous installments.

In battle, Sora continues to wield the Keyblade, but this time he also uses a guitar. Musical attacks and co-op actions with the world's inhabitants add a fresh element to the fights.

Fewer worlds, mehr depth

There's a clear reason for this enormous effort. Square Enix is ​​reducing the total number of worlds. As a result, the remaining areas have significantly more detailed work. Quality over quantity.

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Meanwhile, voice acting is in full swing. The Japanese recordings are already complete, and the English ones are 60 to 70 percent finished. The script is almost twice as long as that of "Kingdom Hearts III." The schedule was so tight that Nomura even had to cut some planned content.

To avoid plot holes in this massive amount of text, a dedicated lore expert reviews the entire manuscript. The series can no longer afford any timeline errors.

The release remains for the scheduled for the second half of 2027According to Nomura, there will be no delays. Development is proceeding more smoothly than ever before.

A more compact world selection for greater depth is exactly the right step. The huge script gives hope for a substantial story, but also carries the risk of pacing issues. If the verticality in the Coco world proves convincing in terms of gameplay, we can expect a strong installment in the series. The balancing act between fan service and gameplay seems to be working.

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