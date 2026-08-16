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Kingdom Hearts IV: Extended Trailer Shows Coco's World & Release End of 2027

Kingdom Hearts IV will be released in late 2027 for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC. The new D23 trailer showcases the Coco world and playable sections featuring Donald and Mickey.

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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Square Enix has set the release of Kingdom Hearts IV for the end of 2027. The extended D23 trailer confirms the integration of the Pixar world from Coco, including the setting in the realm of the dead.

The gameplay breaks with old series traditions. Sora remains missing, while Donald Duck and Goofy can be directly controlled during battles for the first time. King Mickey gets his own completely separate exploration sequence in search of clues. All sections featuring the new party mechanics and platforming elements can be found in the embedded video.

The title will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 and PC.

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Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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