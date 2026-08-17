Kingdom Hearts IV: New battle systems & Origami Mickey revealed

Square Enix is ​​making significant changes to the gameplay of "Kingdom Hearts IV". At D23, Tetsuya Nomura and Tai Yasue revealed concrete details, particularly concerning two areas: how we move through the world and how varied the battles will be.

New freedom squared

Sora no longer just climbs facades; he now uses his Keyblade as a grappling hook. In Quadratum, a world inspired by Tokyo, you catapult yourself directly onto rooftops, slide across power lines, or swing around street signs. The pace is incredibly fast and perfectly complements the setting.

The developers are also pursuing a clear approach with the Disney worlds. Instead of just using familiar backdrops, each world is given its own unique mechanics. In the newly the world shown by Coco Your companions will lend a hand with completely wacky moves. Miguel uses his guitar in combat, while Hector repurposes his own bones as nunchaku. That's creative. That's exactly how it should feel.

Origami-Mickey brings puzzles

The team takes a completely different approach with Mickey Mouse. He gets his own section in a paper world that focuses entirely on puzzles. There, Mickey transforms into various origami forms. Thin paper Mickeys squeeze through narrow rock crevices, while other versions glide through the areas as paper airplanes. A clever change of pace from the otherwise action-packed daily routine.

The release is scheduled for the end of 2027. That's still a terribly long way off.

The ideas are solid. Worlds that are completely different from each other, not only visually but also mechanically, are exactly what the series needs. If the balance between action and puzzles is right, we can expect an extremely diverse package. The long wait, however, is painful.

Which specific world mechanic from the predecessors excited you the most back then – and does the origami concept with Mickey Mouse grab you?