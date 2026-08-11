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Kingdom Hearts meets Jak & Daxter: Action-platformer Duskfade will be released on August 13th.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Duskfade brings back the spirit of classic PS2 platformers. All the info on the release on August 13th for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox and PC.

Duskfade

Developer Weird Beluga will release “Duskfade” in a few days, an action RPG that combines fast-paced combat gameplay with the exploration of classic PS2 platformers.

Time travel in an eternal night

You take on the role of Zirian, who must free his sister from the clutches of Despair. To do this, you repair the fabric of time in a world governed by clockwork mechanisms. The game world suffers from an eternal night, which you traverse using grappling hooks, gliders, jumps, and dashes. Various biomes await you, such as underwater areas, floating cloud worlds, and dune landscapes.

The combat system is clearly inspired by fast-paced action titles. Enemies often embody the protagonist's emotional struggles. The game deals with loss, courage, and growing up. Nostalgia meets modern movement patterns.

The most important features at a glance

  • Complete Action Platformer Experience: A seamless combination of dynamic platforming and fast-paced combat. Jumps, dashes, grappling hooks, and gliders bring back the feel of classic genre giants.
  • Clockpunk game world: Explore unique realms of the Master Clockmakers with ethereal forests, underwater areas, sunny dunes and cloud heights full of secrets.
  • Narrative coming-of-age story: An emotional journey about loss, courage and growing up, in which forgotten enemies simultaneously represent personal emotional hurdles.

PS2 vibes for modern consoles

The mix of Ratchet & Clank-style exploration and dynamic combat speaks volumes. If the controls are precise, fans of classic platformers will find exactly what they're looking for. The genre needs more courage to embrace gameplay depth instead of simply milking nostalgia. Whether "Duskfade" manages this balancing act remains to be seen.

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The combination of PS2 nostalgia and fluid hack-and-slash combat sounds extremely promising on paper. The crucial question is whether the level design can keep up with the high degree of freedom of movement and whether the controls are precise.

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