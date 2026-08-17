Kingdom Hearts & Until Dawn: Actress Hayden Panettiere dies at the age of 36

US actress Hayden Panettiere, known to gaming fans as the voice and face of the main character Sam in the PlayStation horror hit "Until Dawn," has passed away. Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed this in an official statement to US media.

Key role in Sony's interactive horror

Panettiere significantly shaped the narrative horror genre on the PlayStation 4 in 2015. Supermassive Games used complex motion-capture techniques and facial scanning for "Until Dawn" to digitally recreate Panettiere as the main character, Samantha "Sam" Giddings. This made her one of the first performance-capture lead roles on the PS4 generation platform based on real Hollywood acting.

Within the PlayStation ecosystem, its performance remained central. The game received a technical remake in 2024 using Unreal Engine 5 for PlayStation 5 and PC. While the title was cleared for a film adaptation and a sequel with a new cast, Panettiere's digital rendering in the original version set the benchmark for interactive horror narratives throughout the PS4 era.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic death of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who saw her on the screen."

Early voice acting work at Square Enix

Prior to joining Sony, Panettiere was well-established in voice acting for major productions. She lent her voice to the key character Kairi in the English localization of Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts (2002) and Kingdom Hearts II (2005).

Her work coincided with the transformation from mere voice actors to prominent Hollywood casts in the gaming sector of the early 2000s.

Hayden Panettiere's contribution to the gaming industry lies in her pioneering work on authentic facial capture in AAA video games. Her performance in Until Dawn in 2015 demonstrated that emotional depth and character connection on consoles could be achieved through real performance capture. The games industry has lost a key figure at the intersection of Hollywood and digital performance.