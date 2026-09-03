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Classics and co-op new additions: 4 new games revealed for PlayStation Plus

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sony has unveiled four new games for PS Plus Extra and Premium. These include Dino Crisis 2, Ratchet & Clank, and the co-op hit Mycopunk.

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Sony has confirmed four new titles for PlayStation Plus at the recent State of Play, including three retro heavyweights and one console debut.

Sony frequently uses streaming events to enhance its subscription offerings beyond the regular monthly schedule. This announcement hits the mark because it appeals to two completely different target groups.

Dinosaur nostalgia and co-op chaos

For the classic games section of the premium subscription, Sony will be adding the PS1 cult classic "Dino Crisis 2" and the original "Ratchet & Clank" later this year. This September, the PlayStation 2 RPG "Mega Man X Command Mission" will also join the catalog. The PlayStation Plus retro section has long suffered from neglect. Reviving these dusty gems will do the library good.

The debut of "Mycopunk" is an exciting addition to the PlayStation Plus subscription. This four-player co-op looter-shooter is making its PS5 debut directly through the subscription service, effectively becoming a day-one console release. Those who have followed the Steam reviews know the game's potential. Four players blast their way through waves of enemies, loot upgrades, and fine-tune their tactics. This title could well be the next surprise hit for shared gaming sessions in the PlayStation Plus catalog.

PSP fans are out of luck.

The focus on PS1 and PS2 classics, however, highlights the ongoing problem with the premium tier: the PSP library continues to be consistently ignored. While Sony caters to the desire for PS1 and PS2 nostalgia, it completely forgets about the handheld.

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The upgrade is primarily worthwhile this time because of "Mycopunk," as console debuts in the looter-shooter genre are extremely rare as free bonuses. Those hoping for the PSP handheld catalog, however, will be completely disappointed by Sony's announcement.

What the Essential catalog has to offer this September, You can find out more here.

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