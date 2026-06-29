Koei Tecmo Leak: New Action IP “Fuji” on the way

Koei Tecmo is developing the new action franchise "Fuji" with government funding. The focus is on East Asian visuals and gripping gameplay.

Fuji By Koei Tecmo
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Lukas Neumann
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ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Koei Tecmo is working on a completely new action franchise codenamed "Fuji." The unannounced project was leaked through an official government list in Japan.

The publisher behind heavyweight titles like Nioh, Dynasty Warriors, and Ninja Gaiden has been accepted into the Japanese government's "IP360" funding program. This program provides financial support to major developers to build new brands for the global market. The goal is clearly defined: a worldwide hit that will later be adapted into an anime or manga.

The familiar comfort zone

The document doesn't reveal much in terms of content yet. Koei Tecmo intends to rely entirely on its own expertise for the project. It will feature fast-paced action and an East Asian art style. This is the studio's absolute comfort zone.

After "Rise of the Ronin," "Wild Hearts," and the recently announced "Wo Long: Wings of Ember," skepticism is inevitable. Another historical action game set in Asia? That reeks of assembly-line production. The mechanics are second nature to Team Ninja and the like. No question. But gameplay-wise, something fresh is desperately needed if Fuji is to achieve international success. Simply cloning their own hits is no longer enough.

The government funding guarantees the project a large budget. Koei Tecmo has mastered the gameplay craft, but the risk of oversaturation is real. The developers must prove that the codename Fuji delivers more than just the umpteenth rehash of familiar virtues.

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What do you think: Do we need another East Asian action game from Koei Tecmo, or is the formula getting worn out?

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