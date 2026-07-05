Kojima: The PlayStation disc is dead – but the real dispossession is yet to come.

Sony will cease production of PlayStation discs in January 2028, thus heralding the end of physical gaming media. This decision is currently causing discussion, but the real danger still lies ahead.

Game designers and creators like Hideo Kojima are already warning of the next stage of evolution: complete expropriation through cloud streaming. The supposed ownership of a digital download, to which the last dreamers still cling like drowning people to a straw, will thus finally vanish into thin air.

Kojima's warning about the server shutdown

The physical PlayStation disc will die in January 2028. This is a done deal, as Sony is already converting its production facilities. However, Hideo Kojima sees this as just the first step in a far more radical transformation.

The real problem for consumers isn't the download itself, but the subsequent cloud streaming. With digital downloads, the data at least remains on the user's local hard drive. With pure streaming, total control reverts to the provider. The player no longer owns anything; they merely rent digital access. It's every publisher's wet dream: to be able to switch the lever on and off at will.

Kojima draws a direct comparison to platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Server operators allow users to access their data for a monthly fee. If political conditions, licensing rights, or company philosophy change, this access is cut off. Or, even more simply: the subscription expires and access is lost. The data disappears permanently.

Physical media offered an analog safety net in this regard. If this net disappears, the server infrastructure determines the legitimacy of cultural assets. That is the reality.

Sony's break with tradition

Kojima's open criticism of Sony is noteworthy, despite the close business ties between the two parties. After Kojima's split from Konami, Sony financed the establishment of Kojima Productions and provided the Decima Engine for "Death Stranding".

Currently, the studio is working on the Xbox project "OD" as well as the PlayStation exclusive "Physint." However, Kojima's calculated independence doesn't change the economic realities. The over 30.000 signatures on a fan petition against the discontinuation of discs remain ineffective. The studio transition is underway.

While the film industry has largely completed the transition to pure streaming via subscription services, the gaming industry is still lagging behind technically in terms of pure cloud infrastructure. The phasing out of optical media from 2028 onwards is the technological bridge to this transition. For Sony, the elimination of physical media means the removal of production, logistics, and retail margins, while simultaneously granting absolute control over pricing in its own PlayStation Store. A reversal of this process is considered unlikely.

The loss of discs in 2028 is not merely a matter of convenience, but the loss of ownership rights. Gamers must prepare themselves for a future where software exists solely as a temporary service. Anyone who wants to preserve games permanently will lose their most important safeguard with the disc and should not wait any longer.