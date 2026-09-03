Konami announces Rev. NOiR for 2027

Konami is releasing the new action role-playing game Rev. "NOiR 2027" for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Two recent trailers showcase the first gameplay scenes, the combat system, and the game world's background.

The centerpiece of the announcement is the real-time combat system. Konami is focusing on strategic action, where the available fighting styles dynamically adapt to the player's decisions. While details on the exact branching paths or skill trees are still lacking, the gameplay snippets shown clearly emphasize tactical positioning and exploiting enemy weaknesses.

Konami is thus returning to the story-driven action RPG genre. The studio is attempting to blend traditional role-playing elements with modern combat speed.

Typical sci-fi/fantasy scenario as foundation

The game follows familiar tropes. The game world is threatened with destruction by the phenomenon known as "Lightfall." The main characters, Asch and the cleric Finé, travel through the game world to destroy so-called Provitons. Four characters have been confirmed so far: in addition to the duo, the soldier Diana and the marksman Cross complete the group.

A 2027 release definitively rules out cross-gen versions for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The technical foundation focuses solely on the hardware architecture of PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Konami doesn't have to compromise on the graphics engine or processing power for outdated system architectures.