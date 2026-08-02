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Konami reveals why a single Silent Hill remake would have failed.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto explains Konami's reboot strategy at CEDEC 2026 and why Silent Hill: Townfall will be released on September 24th.

Silent Hill Townfall Xbox

At the CEDEC developer conference, Konami producer Motoi Okamoto approved the budget for three games and a movie simultaneously, in order to break the distrustful waiting of players during half-baked brand revivals.

At the event, the management team explained the logic behind the bundled reboot repertoire that has thrilled players since the success of the "Silent Hill 2 Remake".

Testing-the-Waters Trap

A single remake serves as a test case for publishers. If the remake sells poorly, the franchise is shelved. Target audiences recognize this hesitancy. Those who sense the developers' cautious approach tend to wait themselves.

Konami calculated internally that an isolated remake would, at best, have brought back only half of its original core audience. This drastically increased the risk of stagnant sales. Instead of cautiously testing the market, management demanded the green light for new projects like "Silent Hill f" and "Silent Hill: Townfall" as soon as "Silent Hill 2" was released.

Studio outsourcing and annual cycle

Transforming an inactive brand requires a constant market presence. The development team relies on external partners like Bloober Team, NeoBards Entertainment, and No Code to manage multiple productions simultaneously. This reduces internal development resources and spreads the financial risk across different production sites.

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The producer's goal is one project per year. The next release, "Silent Hill: Townfall," is scheduled for September 24th. Continuity trumps one-off events.

An isolated test balloon signals uncertainty. Konami's decision to commit resources for several years prevents the typical vicious cycle of cautious consumer behavior and aborted brand reboots. Gamers now have reliable release windows instead of years of uncertainty after a single remake.

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N7Dan
2. August 2026 09: 13

Should Konami succeed in maintaining and continuing to deliver quality with all its affiliated studios, as they have done in the last few years with Bloober Team, NeoBards Entertainment & today Screen Burn, we will have a genuine revival of the series and a connection to the original trilogy.

Having an alternative of comparable quality to the Resident Evil brand is an entertaining gift for horror lovers like myself these days, one I'm happy to invest in so that it will be available to me for years to come, and to be honest, I never would have thought that a giant like Konami, contrary to the misguided journey of the past 20 years, would manage to turn things around.

Should Townfall be on a level with 2 Remake & f, which I expect it to be, I will gladly consider the brand, as it was at the beginning of the 2000s, as an indispensable alternative in the future.

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