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Free update for Octopath Traveler 0 brings new superboss and crossover hero

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Octopath Traveler 0

Square Enix has announced a free update for Octopath Traveler 0 for 2026. Learn all about the new arena opponent and the addition to Wishvale.

Square Enix will release a free content update for "Octopath Traveler 0" sometime in 2026. In addition to a brutal challenge in the Monster Arena, a familiar crossover guest will move into your settlement of Wishvale.

Those who have completed the story and maxed out their party with tons of nuts will finally get some new content. Square Enix is ​​bringing the secret boss Amatsukami no Orochi back to the arena – in a significantly tougher version.

First, you must prove yourself in the improved capture battle before the actual arena fight begins. Those who remember the original will recall the nasty weak point changes and the devastating pixel damage. The new variant will likely demand everything from even high-level teams. A true test of endurance.

A visitor from another HD-2D world

There's also news regarding the rebuilding of your settlement. Hunter Phenn receives a letter of recommendation in Wishvale for a new resident. He is a "traveler from another world".

Although Square Enix has only shown a silhouette, the mystery is practically solved. Everything points to Elliot from the recently released role-playing game "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales." This brings the two HD-2D universes a step closer together.

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The update is a great thing for anyone who has already completely disassembled the main game since its release in December 2025. The challenging arena combat should provide an extra boost of motivation. And with a game offering 100 hours of gameplay, free additional content is always welcome.

What does your squad look like right now? Have you already reached the maximum level and have the perfect tactic ready for the arena, or do you still need to finish building Wishvale? Let us know in the comments!

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