KOTOR Remake: Reveal after three years of development, restart reportedly imminent

After years of silence, the remake of "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is reportedly about to be officially unveiled. Following the split from Aspyr Media and the complete takeover by Saber Interactive three years ago, the project is said to be far enough along.

A new release is on the horizon. recent reports However, not before 2028.

Saber starts from scratch

Five years after its initial announcement, not a single frame of gameplay footage of the game has been publicly released. The change in development studio from Aspyr to Saber Interactive in 2021 was a complete disaster. All the groundwork laid was scrapped. Saber has spent the last 36 months rebuilding the foundation from the ground up.

New staff were recruited from across the industry. Resources from various studio locations were pooled. According to Industry insiders The current development is proceeding without any visible disruptions. That's good news. However, after the turbulence of the past, stability is the minimum requirement.

The announcement in 2026 remains a moving target.

According to recent reports, a re-release of the title is still planned for 2026. The Game Awards in December are considered the most likely venue. Alternatively, Star Wars Celebration in April 2027 is a possibility. A release window before 2028 is not entirely unrealistic given the long production cycles of modern AAA projects, but it's an ambitious goal.

The pattern is familiar. Restarting a project mid-production eats up years. The long silence from those in charge was therefore logical. Better no material at all than half-baked rendered trailers. Whether Saber will ultimately surprise us all remains to be seen.

A well-known name doesn't guarantee a functioning combat system – that also applies to Star Wars. Three years of development time since the reboot is the absolute minimum for a remake of this scale. Before the first real gameplay footage, this announcement remains merely a status update without any tangible benefit. Patience is still the only option.