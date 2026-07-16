KOTOR remake: Release no earlier than 2028 — Saber dampens all hopes

The legendary role-playing game remake of “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” (KOTOR) has finally shown signs of life – but the news is a heavy blow for everyone who had hoped for a release soon.

A leaked message from Saber's new Chief Business Officer, Steve Allison, suggests that the game is internally scheduled for release in 2028. A bitter pill to swallow for a community that has been on tenterhooks for years.

The never-ending odyssey of Revan

We remember: The announcement of the remake in 2021 caused a collective gasp. Since then, there has been almost... Pure chaosAfter the change of developers away from Aspyr, it was initially only stated that the project was with Saber. Later, it leaked out that the subsidiary Mad Head Games had taken over the actual work.

Now, a fan inquiry about Space Marine is once again jeopardizing the KOTOR ship. New Saber CEO Steve Allison only wanted to reassure concerned players that Saber has no interest in aggressive microtransactions.

To underpin his long-term plans for in-house publishing, he listed milestones for the year 2028. Alongside Space Marine 3 and a new John Wick game, one name appeared: "hopefully the KOTOR remake".

Hopefully. 2028. That hurts.

Players need patience

Let's not kid ourselves: A planned release in 2028 means the game is still years away from being finished. This isn't just a minor polish anymore. They're building an entire foundation from scratch.

On the one hand, it's good that Saber is giving the project the necessary time. Nobody wants an unfinished, carelessly thrown-together KOTOR. On the other hand, the fans' patience is wearing thin. When a game is still up in the air seven years after its initial announcement, even the most optimistic gamer eventually loses faith.

There is one small consolation: the absence of predatory microtransactions seems to be Saber's top priority. Allison emphasized that the focus is on the main game and free community DLC. That's the kind of publishing we want. However, if the game is only released when the PS5 is practically obsolete, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

The KOTOR remake is alive, but it's in a state of suspended animation. The 2028 release date clearly demonstrates that the turmoil of recent years has left deep scars. Anyone still feeling unbridled hype is ignoring the realities of game development. We have to prepare ourselves for a very, very long wait. Let's just hope it's worth it in the end.