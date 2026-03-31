War returns: Darksiders Warmastered Edition arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series

THQ Nordic is bringing the first installment of the Horseman saga, the "Darksiders Warmastered Edition," to the current generation of consoles natively on May 19th. This upgrade closes the gap for next-gen owners who want to experience the apocalyptic mix of Zelda puzzles and God of War action with optimal performance.

Darksiders has always thrived on its distinctive comic-book style, penned by Joe Madureira. While the last-gen versions already ran smoothly, the native port promises primarily more stable frame rates and faster loading times. No mention is made of specific PS5 Pro optimization.

In a game that relies heavily on precise timing for dodging and powerful combo chains, rock-solid performance is more than just a bonus. Anyone familiar with the original knows: when Krieg wields his sword "Chaos Eater," the screen can't buckle under the particle effects.

Why Darksiders still draws audiences today

In a time when many action-adventure games are lost in huge, sometimes empty open worlds, Darksiders seems almost refreshingly classic.

Dungeon design: The density of puzzles is reminiscent of the heyday of The Legend of Zelda, combined with the dark art design of the apocalypse.

The density of puzzles is reminiscent of the heyday of The Legend of Zelda, combined with the dark art design of the apocalypse. Progression: Unlocking new abilities (like the Crossblade) not only serves combat but also opens up new paths in the world, typical of Metroidvania games.

Unlocking new abilities (like the Crossblade) not only serves combat but also opens up new paths in the world, typical of Metroidvania games. Pacing: The game avoids unnecessary baggage and focuses on the core mechanics – combat, exploration, boss fights.

For newcomers, this release offers the perfect entry point. Those who have previously ignored the series will find here the gameplay foundation that later paved the way for the significantly more open-ended sequels.

This release isn't a reinvention of the wheel, but rather a consistent maintenance of the catalog. The Darksiders brand thus remains in the public eye – which raises hopes for a genuine Darksiders 4...to finally conclude the story of the Four Horsemen. Those who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One probably won't find any life-changing innovations here, but for collectors and current-gen purists, the physical release at the fair price of €29,99 is a solid deal.