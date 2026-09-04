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Lao-Shan Lung returns: Monster Hunter Wilds will get the Ascendance expansion in 2027.

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Patrick Held
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ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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Capcom announces Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance for 2027. All the info on Lao-Shan Lung, the new cloud area, and the Boost Bracer.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance

Capcom is expanding "Monster Hunter Wilds" in 2027 with the "Ascendance" add-on, bringing back the giant Lao-Shan Lung and sending hunters to a new area above the clouds. New details were revealed at yesterday's State of Play.

A giant lizard attack and the jump into the clouds

"Ascendance" will be released in 2027 and requires completion of the main story. More specifically, you must reach Hunter Rank 40 and have completed the quest "Awaking From a Dream" to start in Master Rank.

The story jumps several years into the future after Lao-Shan Lung's first appearance. During this time, the expedition has built the Madoi Stronghold fortress to defend against the giant. Simultaneously, the fog over Wyveria lifts, revealing the new region of Skybound Eyrie.

This world of floating islands brings with it altered ecosystems, severe storms, and old acquaintances. The young Nata has now grown into a fully-fledged hunter and, together with his Wudwud partner Bangard, will accompany you through the new areas.

Among the new threats is the bird wyvern Araketa, which hunts in packs and uses wind currents for aerial maneuvers. At the top of the food chain is the Elder Dragon Gundoraja, who controls storm clouds directly on the battlefield.

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Playful innovations

The guild is also upgrading its combat capabilities. The Boost Bracer gives all 14 weapon types a fresh new mechanic. This device uses the slingshot to activate temporary stat boosts. The Boost Driver ability grants you short windows of opportunity for massive attack bursts. Anyone who hasn't yet played the main game can download a free demo from the PlayStation Store. Saved game data can later be transferred to the full version.

The use of Lao-Shan Lung as the catalyst for the time jump gives the story precisely the edge that the main game sometimes lacked. However, the Boost Bracer must be extremely precisely balanced in combat to avoid turning the 14 weapon classes into a mindless cooldown spam.

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SOURCES:PlayStation Blog
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