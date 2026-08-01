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Last Sentinel failed: Tencent's GTA rival on the verge of collapse

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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After 6 years and a multi-million dollar budget: Tencent's open-world game Last Sentinel collapses. 80 layoffs at Lightspeed LA. All the details.

Last Sentinel

Tencent has pulled the plug on its ambitious open-world title "Last Sentinel," laying off around 80 employees at the California-based developer Lightspeed LA. After six years of development, hundreds of millions of dollars in budget, and no tangible gameplay, the project has failed, at least for now.

The next "GTA killer" burns through hundreds of millions of dollars.

Six years of work. Hundreds of millions of dollars burned. What was planned as Tencent's big frontal assault on Grand Theft Auto now lies in ruins.

Journalist Jason Schreier revealed on Bloomberg The chaos behind the scenes. Lightspeed LA, founded by former Rockstar boss Steve Martin, spent years poaching talent from Naughty Dog, Blizzard, and Riot Games, all while paying top salaries. Their goal was incredibly ambitious: a dark cyberpunk Tokyo with a vertical game world, a gripping story, and the player freedom of a GTA. On paper, it sounds fantastic. In reality, it didn't work.

At the beginning of the year, an internal playtest completely backfired on the team. The testers delivered a clear verdict: it simply wasn't fun. Tencent subsequently issued an ultimatum until July. Even the hastily hired God of War veteran Todd Papy couldn't turn things around. The game remained unfinished. Tencent pulled the plug.

What the crash means for us gamers

We know this story inside and out. A new studio is founded, adorns itself with the impressive names of well-known industry veterans, and promises the next milestone. At the Game Awards 2023, there was a slick rendered trailer, followed later by a few developer diaries featuring grand pronouncements from voice actor Troy Baker. Actual gameplay footage? Nowhere to be found.

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We gamers have developed a keener eye for this by now. When a team of a few hundred developers promises the complexity of a "Red Dead Redemption 2"—a game that thousands of people toiled on for years—alarm bells start ringing. Star developers simply don't guarantee a good game if the creative vision is lacking and management is holding things back.

While Tencent officially speaks only of a "change of course" for the project, hopes for a true blockbuster have vanished. I feel sorry for the affected developers. For us gamers, it's yet another wake-up call to rigorously ignore rendering hype.

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