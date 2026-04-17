LEGO Batman: The Dark Knight's Legacy – The Batcave as a Dynamic Control Center

TT Games has made the Batcave in "LEGO Batman: The Legacy" the centerpiece of the game's progression, expanding alongside the campaign and offering space for over 100 outfits and iconic vehicles. The new developer video shows that the headquarters is far more than just a passive menu hub.

The cave serves as a growing base of operations for upgrades, case analysis, and a vast collection spanning nearly 90 years of Batman history. From its beginnings in Detective Comics # 27 to the modern look The Batman (2022) a total of 100 outfits can be collected. The vehicle fleet also impresses with classics like the 66 Batmobile and the Tumbler.

The fact that you can even customize the environment with LEGO furniture gives the game a personal touch that was often lacking in previous hubs.