LEGO: Batman arrives earlier – The Dark Knight plunges into the brick-built adventure sooner than expected.

Warner Bros. postpones the release of "LEGO Batman: The Dark Knight Legacy“Surprisingly, it's been moved forward by a week. From May 22nd, 2026, Gotham City will be ours – those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition can even start playing as early as May 19th.”

Game delays are almost become the norm in the industry. That makes the news that TT Games is wrapping things up early and sending us on a crime-fighting adventure on May 22nd all the more refreshing.

It seems Warner Bros. is extremely confident about the game's technical condition. Especially exciting for those willing to spend more: the 72-hour early access period for the Deluxe Edition is logically being moved forward. So, anyone who has time on May 19th can already capture the Joker while the rest of the world is still sweeping the Batcave.

Pure nostalgia for comic fans

The focus on Bruce Wayne's history truly seems to be the heart of the game. With the "The Dark Knight Returns" suit as a pre-order bonus, they're tackling one of the most important comic book milestones. TT Games seems to have understood that we don't just want any old LEGO game, but a tribute to the different eras of the Dark Knight.

Those who link their Warner Bros. account will also receive the look from the original 1939 release. This attention to detail in the skins shows that we're in for more than just the standard fare. Only Switch 2 owners will have to wait a little longer, as their version won't be released until later this year.

September brings more

Although the main game covers the entire journey from origin to legend, the roadmap for what comes after is already set. The infographic for the Deluxe Edition confirms that we can expect further content starting in September 2026.

It remains to be seen whether these will be simple character packs or genuine story expansions that further enrich the DC multiverse. In any case, anticipation is high, as a LEGO game of this scope and with this level of Batman expertise hasn't been seen in years.