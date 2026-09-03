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LEGO officially announces the original PlayStation as a 1:1 scale set.

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Patrick Held
Patrick Avatar 2026
ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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Sony unveils the original PlayStation made from 1.911 LEGO bricks. All the information on price, release date, and hidden dioramas at a glance.

Lego Playstation

Sony and the LEGO Group unveiled a 1,911-piece replica of the first PlayStation at their State of Play event. The set will be released on October 1, 2026, for €159,99, confirming all the rumors surrounding the set.

There are new findings after the leaks Hardly. The grey console arrives at a near-perfect 1:1 scale and measures 26 centimeters wide when assembled. The controller connects directly to the console via the standard cable.

Working buttons and hidden dioramas

Sony is focusing on interactive mechanics rather than mere decoration. The power and open buttons on the casing can be pressed just like on the original. Inside, removable dioramas of two first-generation classics are hidden.

Gran Turismo gets a miniature racetrack complete with small vehicles. Ape Escape uses an island setting with customizable helmet lights for the monkeys. Both scenes can be placed separately next to the console.

“To bring this set to life, we worked closely with LEGO designers to create a building experience inspired by the early days of PlayStation. Whether you’ve been a PlayStation fan since 1994 or are a recent addition, we hope you’ll have lots of fun recreating a piece of PlayStation history with this soon-to-be-released LEGO set.”

Sales begin on October 1, 2026, exclusively via direct.playstation.com and for LEGO Insiders. Regular retail availability follows on October 4. The price is €159,99.

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The price of nearly €160 is steep, but the mechanical buttons and removable Gran Turismo dioramas save the set from being accused of pure profiteering. For long-time PlayStation fans, the replica is certainly interesting. However, you can still get an original PlayStation 1 for much less.

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SOURCES:PlayStation Blog
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