According to leaks, LEGO PlayStation will receive a free Astro Bot set at launch.

The rumored LEGO PlayStation 1 will apparently receive an exclusive gift with purchase (GWP) in the form of Astro Bot at launch. According to recent insider information, however, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets for this little robotic bonus.

Astro Bot as an exclusive reward?

This is according to trusted insiders at Brick Tap, citing anonymous sources. Anyone wanting to grab the little blue robot will, according to current information, have to... directly in the LEGO Shop or order from LEGO.com and buy the main set – while stocks last.

The main set itself is said to consist of 1.911 pieces and cost around $160. While these figures and prices haven't been officially confirmed, they are considered extremely reliable by leakers. The fact that Astro Bot is included as a bonus is both a blessing and a curse from the community's perspective.

On the one hand, LEGO is hitting the nail on the head with the current PlayStation generation. Astro Bot has definitively established itself as the brand's modern mascot with its latest hit game. The idea of ​​placing a small robot made of building blocks on your desk is sure to make many gamers' hearts beat faster.

LEGO Astrobot is coming! 72306 PlayStation is getting him as a gift-with-purchase! pic.twitter.com/UJP55OTrDJ — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) July 30, 2026

On the other hand, this sales strategy is frustrating. Anyone who just wants the figure without shelling out $160 for a gray, brick-built console is completely out of luck. This artificial scarcity is driving collectors back to the expensive resale market. Selling Astro Bot individually as a regular set for €20 would have been a much fairer option. As it stands, it leaves a bad taste in the mouths of everyone who simply has no interest in the big PS1 console.

Should the leaks prove true, LEGO is delivering a strong addition. Astro Bot is a fantastic choice as a motif. However, the decision to lock the figure behind a $160 purchase is a disappointment for those who simply want the figure.