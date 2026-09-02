LEGO PSone: Release date, price and details of the retro console leaked

A 1.911-piece LEGO set will be released on October 1st for $160. Initial details have now surfaced.

Dioramas under the flap and a nostalgia bonus

Brick Tap's pictures show the grey box along with the original controller. No DualShock with analog sticks. Opening the console cover reveals two hidden mini-dioramas.

LEGO is using scenes from Ape Escape and Gran Turismo here. The manufacturer also includes an Astro-Bot bonus Included as a free gift while supplies last. While physical discs are unfortunately completely absent from the box, the packaging is visually based on the original US box from the 90s.

Here's your first look at the first LEGO PlayStation set! 72306 Sony PlayStation releases October 1st, and will have an Astrobot gift-with-purchase while supplies last!



What PlayStation sets do you want to see in the future? pic.twitter.com/ra1zljIyLi — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) September 1, 2026

The price is reasonable compared to current licensed sets. 1.911 pieces for $160 is within the usual range of just under eight cents per piece. However, the choice of games raises questions. Including Ape Escape as a diorama, but only supplying the original controller without thumbsticks, misses the mark with the company's history. The game required the original DualShock in 1999. Anyone familiar with the details will notice this contradiction.

This model is designed for display. It competes directly in price with working hardware or genuine retro consoles. The visual Easter eggs appeal to the over-30 generation, but lack mechanical features.

The homage to the original PlayStation is visually spot-on, but the stickless controller misses the historically significant detail of the built-in Ape Escape diorama. A strong display piece for nostalgics, though the lack of a DualShock controller leaves a slightly bitter aftertaste.

Does the stickless original controller bother you when playing the Ape Escape diorama, or is the look on the shelf the only thing that matters to you in the end?