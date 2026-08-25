LEGO Skylines – Paradox announces brick-based city building

Paradox Interactive, Iceflake Studios, and LEGO officially unveiled "LEGO Skylines" at gamescom 2026's Opening Night Live. The cozy city-builder will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Following the turmoil surrounding the launch of "Cities: Skylines 2," Paradox Interactive is taking the next step in the genre. This time, however, it's a much more relaxed affair. Together with the Surviving developers at Iceflake Studios and the LEGO Group, they're creating LEGO Skylines. The core concept differs noticeably from the hardcore traffic simulation of its parent brand. Here, the focus is primarily on leisurely building fun. No one dictates how you place your bricks.

You start on a single plot of land, build the first house and watch as a vibrant city gradually emerges. The foundation remains classic: laying roads, securing electricity supply, laying water pipes and providing food. Once the foundation is in place, it's time to focus on the details. Parks for the citizens, bakeries on every corner, or huge sports arenas.

Cozy vibe meets simulation depth

Beauty and function must go hand in hand for the rating of your brick-built metropolis to increase. As you complete tasks, you will gradually unlock new buildings, decorations, and services. At first glance, it sounds like a purely visual playground. However, the developers emphasize that years of knowledge from deep simulation games have gone into the title.

That's the crucial point. It's not enough to just place pretty facades on the field. If you want to keep your minifigures happy, you have to manage the logistics. Nevertheless, creative freedom is paramount. If you feel like covering your city exclusively with donut shops, the game won't stop you.

The announcement is perfectly timed. The combination of Iceflake's simulation experience and the enormous creative freedom of the LEGO license has tremendous potential. For those who don't feel like dealing with complex budget calculators and spending hours searching for traffic jams after a long day at work, this offers a relaxing alternative. If the performance is good at release, we can expect a real hit for unwinding after work.