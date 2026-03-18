Last major update for FBC: Firebreak – Remedy pulls the plug on content.

The "Open House" update marks the end of the journey for "FBC: Firebreak" and introduces new content to Remedy's co-op shooter. To keep the servers running, the studio is drastically reducing prices and introducing a Friend's Pass.

With "Open House," Remedy delivers plenty more content for fans of Oldest House. The new arenas for the Endless Shift mode exude the pure Control atmosphere and showcase what makes the art design of this universe so special.

Besides fresh Twitch drops and balancing adjustments, there's a bitter pill in the patch notes: this is the final content update. Remedy pulling the plug so early is painful, but it also demonstrates the realism of a studio that's now putting its first multiplayer project into maintenance mode.

Fighting against empty lobbies

The raw numbers on Steam have been brutal lately; often there were barely more than 20 players in matches at the same time. A co-op shooter without other players is a ghost town. To change that, FBC: Firebreak Now available for the budget title for just under 20 EUR.

The real highlight, however, is the Friend's Pass: Anyone who owns the game can invite friends to play the full version for free. This is a smart move to keep the barrier to a quick co-op session as low as possible, even if new content updates are no longer forthcoming.

The infrastructure is built to last forever.

What's impressive is the technical honesty behind the scenes. Remedy has rebuilt the relay servers so they can continue running cost-effectively even with minimal player numbers. The game is intended to remain playable for years, instead of simply disappearing into digital oblivion like so many other service games. It's a respectful approach to customers, even if it officially puts an end to the grand dream of a perpetual live-service hit.

For the community, this is a mixed bag. On the one hand, it's a shame that Remedy's experimental approach wasn't rewarded with massive success. On the other hand, we now have a complete, affordable co-op package that we can easily play with our friends thanks to the Friend's Pass. Firebreak is no longer a marathon game, but rather the perfect snack for in-between moments.

Does the Friend's Pass keep the game alive for you, or was the content stop the final death blow?