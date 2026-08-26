Level Infinite and Behaviour announce co-op shooter Exterminauts for 2027

Canadian developer Behaviour Interactive and publisher Level Infinite will release "Exterminauts", a new third-person co-op PvE shooter for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2027.

The game relies on a familiar gameplay foundation. Four players take on the role of galactic field engineers on the devastated planet Tian. Their task is to secure enemy industrial facilities, repair infrastructure, and eliminate alien life forms.

The gameplay follows a clear loop. From the orbital depot, you go directly to the mission site. There, you must complete primary and secondary objectives before the pressure from the alien hordes becomes too great. After successfully extracting resources, the earned resources flow directly into the upgrade system for equipment and tools. The principle is tried and tested. However, it only works if the enemy waves are properly balanced.

Tools as weapons and dynamic movement

Instead of traditional military arsenals, Behaviour relies on modified tools. These include an ice cannon, an electric pistol, an antigravity cannon, and a foam cannon. The system is further enhanced by overclocking capabilities for critical situations.

The developers have focused on speed in the movement mechanics. Sliding, shooting from a gliding motion, lunging rolls, and using cable cars are all part of the characters' standard repertoire. The environments combine industrial architecture with organic alien structures such as giant mushroom formations.

"Exterminauts" enters an extremely crowded genre. The setting, as a working-class sci-fi pest controller, is strongly reminiscent of titles like "Deep Rock Galactic." Crucial to its success on PC and current consoles will not be the announced weapon types, but rather the hit feedback and performance when facing large numbers of enemies.

By the release date of 2027, Behaviour must prove that its in-house development has more to offer than just colorful tools.