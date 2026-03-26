Life is Strange Reunion: Release timing, pre-load, and the question of reviews

“Life is Strange: Reunion” is released worldwide today at 17:00 PM German time, with Square Enix and Deck Nine apparently having refrained from publishing any reviews in advance to avoid spoilers.

The conclusion of Max and Chloe's story will be unlocked simultaneously on all platforms – PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. With this move, developer Deck Nine breaks with the tradition of staggered releases, where console players often started at midnight while Steam users had to wait until the evening. The goal is a unified global experience without premature leaks due to different time zones.

Uniform activation instead of the "New Zealand trick"

Since this is a global, simultaneous launch, changing your console region to New Zealand will not provide any time advantage. The servers will open for all players at the exact same second. For players in Germany, this means 17 PM, not a second earlier. There will also be no pre-load.

Life is Strange Reunion: Starts in Germany today at 17:00 PM

No advance reviews for Life is Strange: Reunion

Life is Strange: Reunion is ditching the standard release cycle. Outlets report that no review copies were sent to the trade press. Deck Nine claims this ensures everyone experiences the narrative simultaneously. They want to kill the influence of early scores and spoilers. This is a risky move for a major finale.

Review embargo: Tests will only be released at the time of release.

Tests will only be released at the time of release. Streaming ban: Content creators are also only allowed to show images from March 26th, 17:00 PM CET.

In the industry, the absence of pre-release reviews is often a warning sign of technical polish or a short playtime. However, in the context of Life Is Strange, the argument for spoiler protection is at least understandable given the episodic structure and high story relevance, even if it poses a risk for potential buyers.

The decision to forgo advance reviews is always a bit of a gamble. For longtime fans, a simultaneous release is a fair way to avoid spoilers. However, anyone unsure whether the technology will run smoothly at launch should wait for the first user reports on the evening of March 26th. Without press reviews, it's essentially buying a pig in a poke – a leap of faith for Deck Nine that only needs to be proven after 5 PM.

Our review of “Life is Strange: Reunion” will also follow in the coming days.