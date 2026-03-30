Life is Strange: Reunion Review Check – A worthy conclusion for Max and Chloe

The first international reviews for "Life is Strange: Reunion" arrived over the weekend, praising the title as a successful return to the series' roots and an emotional conclusion to the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. The Metascore currently stands at 84.

"Life is Strange: Reunion" focuses on the final resolution of Max and Chloe's relationship, correcting narrative weaknesses of its immediate predecessor, "Life is Strange: Double Exposure." The gaming press almost unanimously praises the maturity of the story and the character development, while technical shortcomings and gameplay stagnation prevent it from receiving top marks.

Focus on narrative rather than playful innovation

The core of "Life is Strange: Reunion" is the dynamic between the two main characters. According to COGconnected, Chloe serves as a necessary counterweight to Max, ensuring the duo remains memorable long after the game's conclusion. Gamesurf highlights that Deck Nine doesn't just rely on nostalgia here, but addresses the protagonists' emotional distance and anxieties with a new narrative maturity.

Technically and in terms of gameplay, however, the title remains on familiar ground:

Gameplay: Time manipulation is once again a central element. Combo Infinito notes that this mechanic has been better integrated into the decision-making process than in previous installments.

Time manipulation is once again a central element. Combo Infinito notes that this mechanic has been better integrated into the decision-making process than in previous installments. Challenge: GAMES.CH criticizes the low difficulty level, which is typical for the genre but offers little gameplay depth.

GAMES.CH criticizes the low difficulty level, which is typical for the genre but offers little gameplay depth. Technique: Several outlets, including DualShockers and Game8, report technical hiccups and partially reused environments.

Reparations after Double Exposure

Strategically, Life is Strange: Reunion marks a significant breakthrough for developer Deck Nine. After Double Exposure split the community with its narrow focus on Max Caulfield, this installment feels like a deliberate course correction. It’s an attempt to honor the bond fans have felt since 2015 with genuine closure. While Reunion lacks the raw industry impact of Dont Nod’s original, it delivers a technically superior character study. It just works.

Those who have followed the series since its debut will find the promised emotional anchor point in "Life is Strange: Reunion." However, the title is only partially recommended for newcomers, as its emotional impact stems almost entirely from knowledge of Max and Chloe's shared past. That said, there is a recap at the beginning that goes back to the first installment.

Our review of "Life is Strange: Reunion" will follow shortly.