According to the retailer, Life is Strange: Reunion is supposed to end the entire series.

Merchandise retailer Forbidden Planet describes the upcoming "Life is Strange: Reunion" in a product description as the final chapter of the entire franchise. While Square Enix and Deck Nine have only confirmed the end of Max and Chloe's story so far, this listing suggests a complete end to the IP.

In a description for new merchandise – specifically a cushion design titled "Whirlwind" – the British retailer uses the phrase "ahead of the final installment of Life is Strange." This statement goes beyond what has been previously known.

Since the announcement of “Life is Strange: ReunionThe developers are openly communicating that this will be the final chapter for protagonists Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. The claim that this is the last game in the entire series is new and has not yet been officially confirmed by publisher Square Enix.

It is striking that this specific addition only appears for a single product and not in the descriptions of other new merchandise, such as the "Two Whales Diner" collection. This leaves room for the interpretation of an error on the part of the retailer's marketing department – ​​or is, indeed, precisely what is inevitable.

Economic pressure and studio upheaval

From a strategic perspective, a complete end to the series wouldn't be an unlikely scenario. The recent history of the franchise and the responsible studio, Deck Nine, has been marked by turmoil. Its predecessor, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, fell short of sales and review expectations. Deck Nine Games has been hit by several rounds of layoffs in recent months. And according to previous reports, "Life is Strange: Reunion" was only ever intended as a contractual obligation. Current indications suggest that Deck Nine's next move will be... a mixed-reality project dedicates itself to this, instead of continuing the classic adventure genre.

For fans, this means that "Life is Strange: Reunion" is likely their last chance to immerse themselves in the familiar universe. If the retailer's statement proves true, an era of narrative adventure games that began in 2015 will come to an end.

Despite a possible end to the game series, there is still a TV series on Amazon It's in development, which argues against a complete shutdown of the brand, but does support a pause in the gaming sector. However, it's also a fact that the brand has lost its appeal, and Square Enix is ​​known for quickly shelving underperforming IPs after disappointing sales figures.