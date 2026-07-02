Life is Strange: Reunion exceeds Square Enix's expectations

The adventure game “Life is Strange: Reunion”, released in March 2026, exceeded Square Enix’s internal sales expectations in the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year.

With this, the publisher corrects the financial slump of its direct predecessor, "Life is Strang: Double Exposure," which fell short of its commercial goals. Data from the current financial report Square Enix's data demonstrates that a strategic price adjustment and sales measures have stopped the brand's downward trend.

The turnaround after the double exposure trough

The success of "Life is Strange: Reunion" was not guaranteed for Square Enix. After the weak performance of Double Exposure, the publisher fundamentally revised its pricing policy for the franchise to minimize risk at the end of the fiscal year. The gamble paid off. Together with "Dragon Quest VII Reimagined," released in February 2026, the adventure game developed by Deck Nine significantly stabilized the operating results of the HD Games division.

For the future of the series, this means specifically: The franchise is once again financially viable. Industry rumors that Reunion was intended to mark the definitive finale of the entire series are now unfounded. Square Enix now has a reliable data basis for budgeting for sequels.

The future of the series without Max and Chloe

In terms of content, "Life is Strange Reunion" marks a significant turning point. The game brings the stories of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price to a definitive conclusion. A direct sequel featuring this duo is out of the question.

The creative direction for future installments already exists in written form. The official book “Life is Strange: Welcome to Caledon University“This provides clear clues as to where the brand is headed. The storyline revolving around the characters Safi and Diamond acts as a narrative bridge, as they seek out characters from earlier installments – namely Daniel from “Life is Strange 2” and Alex from “Life is Strange: True Colors.” This crossover principle is likely to form the foundation for the next main game. However, it will no longer feature the original protagonists.”

Transmedia expansion as a safety net

Square Enix is ​​no longer relying solely on the interactive market. Alongside the rebranding of its games, a live-action adaptation of the first installment of the Amazon series is in production. Tatum Grace Hopkins stars as Max, and Maisy Stella as Chloe. The production team has already arrived in Vancouver, and filming is about to begin.

This film adaptation serves as a strategic tool. It is intended to anchor the brand outside the gaming bubble and support long-term catalog sales of the games.