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Light No Fire: Why Hello Games coldly pulled the plug on its marketing

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Hello Games is scrapping the marketing for Light No Fire. Find out here why Sean Murray prefers to develop the game in peace after its Steam success.

Light No Fire

Hello Games' "Light No Fire" was originally supposed to have been showcased in detail long ago. However, after the first trailer, the developer felt the number of wishlists on Steam was sufficient to suspend all marketing activities for the time being.

The plan was actually set. After the first trailer at the end of 2023, Hello Games intended to provide deeper insights into the gameplay of the gigantic fantasy world about six months later. The studio had planned a comprehensive presentation for the Summer Game Fest 2024. This never happened.

The reason is simple. Shortly after its announcement, the game climbed directly to second place among the most-wanted games on Steam. Additional advertising was simply unnecessary. The marketing campaign was stopped.

Radio silence as a conscious decision

Past experience runs deep. With "No Man's Sky," the enormous PR hype before the release led to inflated expectations and disappointed faces. Sean Murray isn't repeating that mistake. Instead, his small team of around 50 employees is working completely undisturbed in the background on the technical aspects.

"I think people aren't even aware of how ambitious and crazy the whole thing is," he told Kotaku. "And I'm looking forward to people finding out about it and me being able to show it to them. But right now I'm just happy to be working on it in my own little cave and not have to worry about anything – as if the outside world doesn't even exist."

The game is far from finished. There's no release window. Studio head Sean Murray prefers the quiet development of their game world to any glare of the spotlight. No show appearances. Just working on the project.

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Hello Games is taking the only sensible approach: restraint. A game that already holds second place on Steam wishlists without major advertising campaigns doesn't need to engage in trailer wars. This takes pressure off the development team and protects the community from premature promises. The test of patience is tough, but worthwhile.

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