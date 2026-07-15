London in ruins: Tides of Annihilation celebrates its European premiere at Gamescom 2026

The single-player action-adventure game "Tides of Annihilation" lets you experience the devastated London for the first time. Developer Eclipse Glow Games is bringing the playable demo to Cologne and will be including a new trailer in Opening Night Live.

Gwendolyn's revenge campaign is finally playable.

You'll find the booth in Hall 6 (B-050). Here, for the first time in Europe, you can get your hands on the gamepad yourself. It's a direct journey into the ruins of a metropolis torn apart by an otherworldly invasion. You control Gwendolyn, who wants to rescue her sister and fights her way through fog-shrouded London and the mythical realm of Avalon. A journey between two worlds. Sounds ambitious.

The developers are making the most of the biggest stage. Besides the demo station in the exhibition hall, the game is an official part of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026. A new trailer is definitely planned for the opening show. This shows that the studio has complete confidence in its project.

The gameplay now has to deliver. Stylish art design and familiar, yet completely distorted, London landmarks in the background look impressive in screenshots. But ultimately, the combat system will determine how Gwendolyn's newfound powers feel. Gamescom will reveal whether the blend of modern ruins and mythology works in terms of gameplay.

The action-adventure game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you can't be there in person, you can add the title to your wishlist now. Those who want to play the game in Cologne can find all the registration details on the studio's official website or their Xbox channel.

Skeptical, but incredibly curious

The premise of "Tides of Annihilation" is strong. The contrast between the dilapidated, modern London and the mythical world of Avalon has potential. Eclipse Glow Games' willingness to engage with direct player feedback is an excellent sign. Those who bring playable demos to a trade show usually have nothing to hide. Nevertheless, the graphics and combat system still need to live up to the hype on-site.

What do you think of the scenario? Does the mix of post-apocalypse and Avalon mythology appeal to you, or are you getting tired of destroyed cities?