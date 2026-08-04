Lord of the Rings: War in the North is apparently returning as a Legacy Edition.

A new database entry on SteamDB suggests a fundamentally revamped version of "Lord of the Rings: War in the North" under the "Legacy Edition" label. Warner Bros. Games apparently plans to re-release the action RPG, which was removed from stores in 2019, soon.

On SteamDB A new app ID called The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition has existed since July 2026. The data reveals specific technical changes compared to the original 2011 version. The installation size has increased from 7,2 gigabytes to 21,38 gigabytes. This suggests high-resolution texture packs, uncompressed video, or expanded language files.

The executable filename remains witn.exe, but is now based on a 64-bit architecture instead of the outdated 32-bit structure. Therefore, it is likely a classic remaster and not a full remake.

Aspyr is providing the technical modernization

The path information for the cloud save files points directly to the developer, Aspyr Media. This studio specializes in porting and modernizing older titles. Furthermore, the Epic Online Services SDK is integrated into the build, indicating modernized multiplayer interfaces and cross-play options.

The game, developed by Snowblind Studios, was removed from digital store shelves in 2019 due to expired music and licensing rights. Anyone who didn't already own the title was out of luck for the past seven years.

7th generation console technology meets 64-bit.

The original suffered from typical legacy issues of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. Physics calculations were tightly tied to the frame rate. Memory problems regularly led to crashes on modern Windows systems.

A pure 64-bit executable eliminates these memory limitations. Stability improves. Removing the 32-bit limit allows for smooth frame rates beyond the previous 30 FPS lock. The integration of modern network layers replaces the deactivated Games for Windows Live remnants. Co-op mode now runs natively again.

A technical necessity. "Lord of the Rings: War in the North" was never a masterpiece, but it offered rock-solid hack-and-slash mechanics in three-player co-op. The Legacy Edition apparently fixes the game's compatibility with modern hardware and makes a long-lost licensed title legally purchasable again. Those who own the original only need the upgrade if they want significant graphical improvements. For everyone else, it's the only clean option on PC.