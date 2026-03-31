Lords of the Fallen 2: Release window narrowed down by leak

A CI Games employee apparently accidentally revealed the release window for "Lords of the Fallen 2". According to a now-deleted portfolio entry, the Soulslike game is scheduled for release in August 2026.

Although the information was removed shortly afterward, it suggests a concrete release plan for late summer, extending beyond the previously officially communicated year of 2026. The information leaked when Dan Regan updated his professional portfolio, which explicitly stated that the release was expected in August 2026.

The text has since been customized and only mentions the year 2026. Since Regan, as Lead Systems Designer, is deeply involved in project planning, this is not mere dealer speculation, but an internal target date.

CI Games and the responsible studio Hexworks are still holding back on officially confirming the month. So far, it was only known that the title is slated for release in 2026. The fact that such a date already exists in internal documents is standard practice for a production of this scale, in order to coordinate marketing and logistics.

Evolution of game mechanics and setting

In terms of content, “Lords of the Fallen 2"Set roughly 100 years after the events of the reboot, the game's distinctive dual-world mechanic, consisting of the two overlapping worlds of Axiom and Umbral, remains its core feature. According to the developers, this system will be integrated even more deeply into the level design to allow for more complex interactions. The combat system is also undergoing a course correction, shifting towards a more aggressive, visceral gameplay style. The goal is to replace the often-criticized sluggishness of the predecessor's controls with more direct input processing."

Technically, the sequel relies entirely on the Unreal Engine 5. After its predecessor from 2023 was one of the first major titles based on this engine and struggled with technical hurdles at launch, the successor is expected to benefit from the experience gained.

The August release date is a strategically smart choice to avoid the usually congested fourth quarter. For fans, this means that development appears to be on schedule, following the success of its predecessor (over 2,5 million units sold).

However, those who swear by Steam will have to prepare for a platform switch to Epic upon the PC release. Technically, given the focus on the current console generation and UE5, I expect another visually stunning game that will hopefully run more stably at launch than its predecessor.