Lux and Samira storm the 2XKO roster: Riot ignites the next level

Riot Games is adding League of Legends champions Lux and Samira as playable characters to the free-to-play fighting game 2XKO. The official announcement took place over the weekend at EVO 2026. A major gameplay showcase for both fighters is planned for later this year.

The new additions bring the roster of the 2v2 tag-team fighter up to 16 playable champions. While Lux is known in League of Legends for her far-reaching light spells, Samira relies on an aggressive mix of pistols and blades.

Ranged magic meets melee combat style

The perfect material for snappy tag combos. Riot shows short action snippets in the first teaser, but is still holding back on detailed movesets. The release of the two new additions is firmly planned for 2026. An exact date has not yet been announced.

The lineup is growing strategically. Lux caters to League's huge casual fanbase. Samira brings the perfect moveset for the fighting game community. Riot delivers exactly the mix that "2XKO“It needs to be done right. No experiments, just a bullseye. This shows that the developers are serious about bridging the gap between MOBA fans and core gamers. Now the gameplay has to prove it on screen. We're waiting for the trailers.”

The lineup is spot on. Samira's style practically screams combos, while Lux should dominate the zoning game. The community has been asking for exactly these kinds of contrasts. Riot delivers. Now the frame rates just need to be right.

Are you building your team around Lux's distance control or are you relying on Samira's rushdown potential?