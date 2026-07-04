MachineGames founder takes over Arkane Lyon amid closure rumors

Jerk Gustafsson, co-founder of MachineGames, is the new head of Arkane Studios in Lyon. This is evident from French commercial registers, which officially list the change effective June 30, 2026.

Gustafsson replaces Leonard Bendel, who has resigned from his position. This personnel change comes at a time of extreme existential anxiety for the Dishonored creators.

Lifeline or liquidation?

Arkane Lyon is in serious jeopardy. Just a few days ago Reports circulatedIt is rumored that Microsoft could pull the plug on the Xbox franchise in July 2026 as part of a massive restructuring. The highly anticipated "Marvel's Blade" is reportedly on the verge of cancellation due to budget overruns and a delay to 2027. There is even speculation about a complete closure or sale of the studio.

The fact that a true Bethesda heavyweight like Jerk Gustafsson – the man behind the modern Wolfenstein games and "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" – is now taking the helm raises questions. According to industry insider Jason Schreier, Gustafsson had likely been involved in the studio's operations internally for some time, but is now officially moving to the top. Would you shut down a studio like that? Hardly. It's more likely that Microsoft is installing the iron fist of an experienced director to get the struggling Blade project back on track. Or perhaps to prepare for a merger.

Arkane Studios news

Change of Leadership

Pursuant to the decisions of the sole shareholder dated June 30, 2026, it was decided to appoint Mr. Jerk GUSTAFSSON as President, replacing Mr. Leonard BENDEL, who resigned, effective from the same date pic.twitter.com/fD0rryLx5Z - Timur222 (@ bogorad222) July 4, 2026

What this means for us players

The stakes are incredibly high for us. After the bitter closure of Arkane Austin in 2024, Arkane Lyon is the last bastion of top-tier immersive sims. No one builds worlds like this team. If Marvel's Blade is scrapped, we won't just lose a potentially fantastic vampire action game; the industry will lose a piece of its creative identity.

Gustafsson's appointment is a sign of life. A damn important one. No corporation puts one of its most prominent studio heads on the chopping block when the lights are going out in a few days anyway. It shows that Microsoft isn't completely indifferent to the Arkane brand and the potential of Blade. However, the pressure on the team in Lyon is likely to increase dramatically under the new leadership. The days of simply "let us cook" are over. Now they need results.

The situation remains critical, but Gustafsson brings the necessary AAA experience to steer the project through this storm. The fact that Microsoft is still making structural changes at all gives hope that Arkane Lyon will survive. Nevertheless, a bitter aftertaste lingers until the official Xbox announcements next week.