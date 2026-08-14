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Mafia 1 Remake: The 60-FPS upgrade has a huge catch for PlayStation Plus users.

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Mafia: Definitive Edition finally runs at 60 FPS on the PS5. However, 2K excludes PlayStation Plus subscribers from the free upgrade.

Mafia The Omerta Collection

2K delivers the anticipated current-gen update for Mafia: Definitive Edition at 60 frames per second, but denies PlayStation Plus subscribers free access. Those who secured the remake in February 2023 via Sony's subscription service will have to pay again for the native PS5 version.

The paywall for the PlayStation Plus version license

Sony and 2K are specifically excluding this license type from the PlayStation Plus subscription free upgrade. This was announced today. Update for Mafia: Definitive Edition raises the frame rate on the PlayStation 5 from the previous 30 FPS of the PS4 backward compatibility mode to a native 60 FPS.

Buyers of the regular digital or physical PS4 version can download the patch for free. Those who received the game at no extra cost as part of the PlayStation Plus Essentials subscription will see a purchase prompt in the PlayStation Store.

This practice follows the pattern of earlier titles like "Final Fantasy VII Remake." Publishers systematically classify subscription versions as having restricted usage rights. There is no technical justification for this. The block is purely a distribution decision.

Technical details of the Omerta Collection

The update coincides with the release of Mafia: The Omerta Collection, which bundles all four main installments and DLC. While the remake of the first game finally takes full advantage of the console hardware, the technical overhauls of the remaining titles in the package vary.

More Read

Mafia The Omerta Collection
Mafia: The Omerta Collection brings a 60-FPS upgrade to consoles
Mafia 1
Mafia: Definitive Edition – ESRB lists PS5 and Xbox Series versions
Mafia The Old Country Man Of Honor
Mafia: The Old Country – “Man of Honor” DLC brings back Ennio Salieri
TitlePlatform baseFrame rate on PS5 / Xbox Series
Mafia: The Old CountryNative Current-Gen60 FPS
Mafia: Definitive EditionPS5 / Xbox Series Native Patch60 FPS
Mafia II: Definitive EditionPS4 / Xbox One Port30–60 FPS (Frame pacing errors)
Mafia III: Definitive EditionPS4 / Xbox One Port30 FPS

Even in the new package, Mafia II suffers from the same performance issues as the 2020 port. Mafia III remains unchanged, unchanged from the previous console generation. The collection's technical flagship remains "Mafia: The Old Country," which was developed natively for current hardware.

The patch finally delivers the long-overdue frame rate for the remake. However, the game's secrecy regarding subscribers ruins the overall impression. Those who purchased the game benefit from the doubled frames per second. All PlayStation Plus users are leaving the upgrade untouched in the store until a discount is available.

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2 Comments
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niffi
14. August 2026 17: 22

Which August 14.08th did they mean? 2028? That day is almost over for us and there's no patch in sight.

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N7Dan
14. August 2026 16: 26

The developers are simply continuing to do everything they can to keep my wallet closed.

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