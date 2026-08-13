Mafia: Definitive Edition – ESRB lists PS5 and Xbox Series versions

The remake of "Mafia: Definitive Edition" is getting an upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The US age rating board ESRB has now explicitly listed the 2020 title for the current generation of consoles. An official statement from 2K and Hangar 13 is still pending.

The ESRB listing specifically names PS5 and Xbox Series as target platforms. As usual, the rating is "Mature 17+". The reasons given are violence, drug references, sexual content, and in-game purchases.

Currently, "Mafia: Definitive Edition" runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusively through backward compatibility with the PS4 and Xbox One versions, respectively. A new ESRB rating is not legally required for simple backward compatibility. Therefore, the rating directly indicates either a native current-gen relabeling or a remastered version.

What added value does a technical native release bring?

The Illusion Engine showed clear performance limitations on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. On the last-gen consoles, the remake was largely limited to 30 frames per second.

A native version for PS5 and Xbox Series typically allows:

60 FPS as standard: Higher frame rates result in more precise driving behavior for the 1930s vehicles and more direct shooter mechanics.

Higher frame rates result in more precise driving behavior for the 1930s vehicles and more direct shooter mechanics. Full 4K resolution: Higher texture density in the architecture of Lost Heavens.

Higher texture density in the architecture of Lost Heavens. DualSense features: Use of adaptive triggers when firing weapon types and haptic feedback on the PS5.

Use of adaptive triggers when firing weapon types and haptic feedback on the PS5. Loading time: Reduction of loading times through direct SSD access.

PC gamers already used these parameters in 2020. Console users have so far only received compressed computing power.

A native upgrade is technically overdue. Anyone using "Mafia: Definitive Edition" on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S in backwards compatibility mode is missing out on frame rate and response time. The real open question is whether 2K will offer the upgrade for existing customers free of charge or charge for it, as with other re-releases.