Mafia II: Leak reveals cancelled original ending involving Vito

Developer 2K intended to kill off protagonist Vito Scaletta at the end of "Mafia II." This is evidenced by gameplay footage found in the extensive leak of old Steam2 repositories.

The test build of the gangster epic, uncovered in a neglected server directory, reveals a radically different final sequence than the 2010 retail version. While Vito Scaletta survives in the final game and his friend Joe Barbaro is driven away in a separate car, the unreleased prototype ends fatally.

Vito sits in the back seat of a sedan, briefly pans his camera and pulls his weapon towards the passenger, then is executed with three shots. Rejected after internal focus tests.

Abandoned multi-ending concept

Developer 2K Czech experimented with a total of four different post-apocalyptic scenarios during pre-production. Besides the now-revealed death in the car, there was also a prototype featuring a direct showdown between Vito and Joe at Hotel M. However, the test results were negative. The studio eliminated the branching ends to focus the narrative on a single, open punchline.

The data discovery is based on a serious vulnerability in Valve's historical server infrastructure. Because Steam delivered data via outdated server endpoints until the switch to the HTTP system in 2013, third-party developer builds were unprotected on the content servers.

Logical consequences for the franchise

A dead Vito Scaletta would have blocked the series' history. His role as a key figure and underboss in "Mafia III" would have been impossible. The developers sacrificed the dark, shocking ending for the long-term continuity of the franchise.

The data discovery proves how rigidly the story structures of linear AAA titles of the 2010s were cut. Narrative experimentation gave way in the fine-tuning to the commercial reusability of characters for later sequels.

Anyone who wants to experience "Mafia II" at its best can do so in the recently released "Mafia: The Omerta Collection" experience.