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Mafia: The Old Country – “Man of Honor” DLC brings back Ennio Salieri

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Mafia: The Old Country will receive the "Man of Honor" DLC on August 14th. Hangar 13's trailer showcases two new chapters focusing on the young Ennio Salieri.

Mafia The Old Country Man Of Honor

Publisher 2K and Hangar 13 will release the paid expansion "Man of Honor" for "Mafia: The Old Country" on August 14, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The DLC expands the main story with two chapters set in Sicily in 1905 and brings back a familiar face from the series.

Nostalgia meets refined mechanics

The two new story arcs begin during Enzo's time as a newly minted soldier of the Torrisi family. The central plot point: The young Ennio Salieri – later Don from the first Mafia – is supported in his efforts to reclaim his territory in the Valle Dorata after his release from prison.

Hangar 13 delivers new locations, additional weapons, vehicles, and equippable charms. Chapters can be either directly integrated into the ongoing campaign progress or accessed via the main menu.

Upgrade for Free Ride mode

The Free Ride mode is also receiving an update. Salieri will act as a direct client for a series of new extreme challenges and side jobs during gameplay.

In addition to the quests, the developers are integrating extra collectibles and previously inaccessible locations into the game world. This is DLC-specific content, not a free patch update for the standard version.

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Two story chapters might sound like a compact offering, but the inclusion of Salieri hits the right notes for the fan service that the main game needed. The gameplay's value hinges on the quality of the free-roam challenges – simple collection tasks just don't cut it in 2026. Anyone who already owns "Mafia: The Old Country" and wants more lore about the series' origins should pick it up on August 14th.

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