Mafia: The Omerta Collection brings a 60-FPS upgrade to consoles

2K is bundling all four installments of the Mafia series into "Mafia: The Omerta Collection" for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Simultaneously, a free current-gen update with 60 frames per second for the Definitive Edition of the first game will be released on August 14, 2026.

On August 14, 2026, publisher 2K will fix the remaining performance deficit of "Mafia: Definitive Edition" on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free 60-FPS patchThose who already own the remake of the first installment for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive the native current-gen version at no extra cost.

End of the 30 FPS limit

The 2020 remake of the first Mafia game has so far only run in backwards compatibility mode on current consoles. This resulted in a fixed frame rate of 30 frames per second, regardless of the remaining GPU power of the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The new update removes this artificial limitation. Besides doubling the frame rate to 60 FPS, developer Hangar 13 promises technical optimizations to the image processing routines. The PC version remains unaffected, as the game ran without a frame rate cap there anyway.

Four games and one expansion

The concurrently announced collection "Mafia: The Omerta Collection" brings the crime saga together in one bundle. It includes Mafia: The Old Country Definitive Edition including the expansion "Man of Honor“and all Deluxe content, the remastered Mafia: Definitive Edition, as well as the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and Mafia III including all DLCs.

Buyers receive four games. However, the technical quality of the individual ports varies. While Part 1 receives true native console optimization, Mafia II and Mafia III are based on the familiar Definitive versions from previous years.

Mafia II suffered from frame-pacing issues and physics glitches at launch. The new flagship of the package is Mafia: The Old Country, which moves the story to Sicily in 1904. The "Man of Honor" DLC directly links the story of protagonist Enzo Favara with the early years of Ennio Salieri.

The real benefit of this announcement isn't a package, but a patch. The fact that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Mafia: Definitive Edition were locked at 30 FPS for years was technically incomprehensible. This free update corrects that flaw. Late, but finally. Those who don't yet own the series will get the complete package with the Omerta Collection. Those who already own the first game can simply download the patch on August 14th.