Mafia vs. GTA: Why Hangar 13 is going its own way

Hangar 13 is completely ignoring Grand Theft Auto in the development of future Mafia games and continues to focus on linear story-driven gameplay rather than open-world sandboxes.

Developer focus instead of a sandbox copy

According to developer Hangar 13, the ongoing comparisons between Mafia and Grand Theft Auto are purely community-driven. Studio head Nick Baynes stated in contrast... IGN It's clear that the GTA series doesn't exist internally as a benchmark or strategic point of reference. Mafia has always gone its own way.

While the parallels were obvious when the first installments of the series were released in the early 2000s due to identical core mechanics – cars, weapons, crime – the two franchises have since developed in opposite directions. Rockstar focuses on gigantic, parodic sandboxes with years of service-based gameplay. Hangar 13 concentrates on tight, story-driven dramas without bloated open-world activities.

Scope and pricing as a dividing line

A direct comparison is flawed, especially regarding the gameplay. Past attempts by the Mafia series to integrate more traditional open-world elements noticeably hampered the player experience. The return to a focused narrative style in "Mafia: The Old Country" showcased the franchise's true strength: purposeful storytelling without artificial padding.

This focus is directly reflected in the price-performance ratio. While Rockstar has established a massive sandbox heavyweight in the higher price segment, Hangar 13 caters to the segment of more focused, compact titles. The success of this concept vindicates the studio: Publisher 2K reports healthy financial results, which secures the development of further installments in the series, independent of the GTA hype.

For players, this clear distinction is a plus. Mafia doesn't try to copy the unattainable scale of a GTA, but instead delivers compact, atmospheric story experiences without the burden of open-world expansion. Those seeking linear narratives will continue to find a unique alternative to the sandbox monotony.