Majima at the wheel! SEGA ignites the free turbo boost for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

SEGA is flexing its crossover muscles and bringing true heavyweights from its own universe and beyond to the track of " with the upcoming Patch 3.Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds"From Kamurocho to Puyo Puyo – the cast of characters grows exactly as we would want from a mashup racer."

The absolute highlight for most of us will likely be Goro Majima's appearance. The fact that the "Mad Dog" drifts around the corners in his Goromaru-style vehicle, perfectly in keeping with his pirate adventure in Hawaii, is pure gold.

The integration of such iconic characters shows that SEGA understands Sonic Racing can be more than just a hedgehog adventure. The character model in the trailer perfectly captures this crazy vibe – this is going to be a blast on the asphalt.

Additions from Angry Birds and Puyo Puyo

But it's not all Yakuza action. Red, a prominent guest from Angry Birds, arrives, along with the aptly named "Super Roaster." In May, Arle from Puyo Puyo will follow with her Twinkle Bayoen. It's precisely this diverse mix that gives the game the necessary long-term variety. A particularly strong point: these updates are free. In an era dominated by mandatory season passes, this is an important signal to the loyal community.

In addition to the new characters, SEGA is giving us eight fresh tracks for the jukebox, and that's when things get really nostalgic. When classics like "Let's Go Away" from Daytona USA or "Magical Sound Shower" from Out Run blast through the speakers while you're hurtling through the loops at top speed, the arcade feeling is perfect. The song selection demonstrates a real feel for SEGA's history.

The blend of Majima's madness and classic arcade anthems catapults anticipation for Patch 3 to new heights. SEGA finally fully utilizes the CrossWorlds concept, delivering precisely the content that will keep the races fresh even months after launch. The fact that we don't have to spend extra on Majima and the like makes this a must-download for all racers.

Which of the new characters will be your new main – will you go with Majima's Chaos or remain loyal to Red?